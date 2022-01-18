UBS Group Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target to €35.50

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEXAY. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

AEXAY remained flat at $$7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,250. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

