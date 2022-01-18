UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 282,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722,820 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

