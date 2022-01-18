UBS Group Raises Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDRFY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

BDRFY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 44,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

