UBS Group Raises L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €450.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.84. 115,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,130. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.41.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

