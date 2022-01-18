UBS Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.52 ($54.00).

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €30.00 ($34.09). The stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.31. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

