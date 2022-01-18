UBS Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.52 ($54.00).

Shares of FRA FPE traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €30.00 ($34.09). The stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.31. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

