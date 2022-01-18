UBS Group Reiterates “€7.20” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.90 ($8.98).

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.60 ($8.63). The stock had a trading volume of 283,322 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.45 and its 200 day moving average is €7.23. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

