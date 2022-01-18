Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.59. Udemy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,790 shares.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

