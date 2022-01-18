Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.60. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.