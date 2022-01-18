Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.07

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 18727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.98.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

