UMA Trading Down 4.6% This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. In the last week, UMA has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $521.69 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $8.02 or 0.00019215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,938,043 coins and its circulating supply is 65,055,391 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

