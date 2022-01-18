Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 31.0% in December

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Unico American has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

