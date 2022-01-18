Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Hits $35.56 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00016824 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.56 million and $11.84 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00202848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00420768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

