UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $189.45

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.45 and last traded at $190.59, with a volume of 269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

