Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $63.65 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Unifty has a market cap of $63.65 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.14 or 0.00083917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

