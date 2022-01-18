Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Unilever by 321.8% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

