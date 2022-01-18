United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $7.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.72 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

