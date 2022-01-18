United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.23

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 1315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

