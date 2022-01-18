United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

