United Microelectronics (UMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMC stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

