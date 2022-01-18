United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.