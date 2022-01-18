United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 793,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,715. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

