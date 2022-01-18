UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.23 and its 200-day moving average is $437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

