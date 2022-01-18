Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

U stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.