UnMarshal (MARSH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.44 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.