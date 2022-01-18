UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 5.9% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.64. 116,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,511,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

