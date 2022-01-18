uPlexa Market Capitalization Achieves $268,790.39 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $268,790.39 and approximately $203.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

