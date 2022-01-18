Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head to Head Contrast

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 38.59 $5.98 million $0.80 137.39 Sprott $121.78 million 8.14 $26.98 million $1.15 33.47

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Sprott is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Sprott 20.22% 10.17% 8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $266.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.82%. Sprott has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sprott.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Sprott on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

