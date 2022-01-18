Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 5051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,016. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.