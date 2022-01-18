Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

UROY stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 162.72 and a current ratio of 261.28. The firm has a market cap of $345.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.50. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $122,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.