Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.25. Urban One shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 221,518 shares.

The company has a market cap of $268.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

