Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.