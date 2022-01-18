UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $34.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802 over the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $333,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

