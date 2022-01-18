Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of UBP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

