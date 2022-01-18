US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,372 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $146,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

