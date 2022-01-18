US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,426 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.24% of TransDigm Group worth $84,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.68.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $645.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.89 and a 200 day moving average of $626.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

