US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $89,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.28.

DE opened at $379.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.04. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

