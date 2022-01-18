US Bancorp DE Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.40% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

