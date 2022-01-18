US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Teladoc Health worth $66,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

