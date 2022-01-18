US Bancorp DE Has $62.90 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 553,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

