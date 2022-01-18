US Bancorp DE Has $66.27 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Cincinnati Financial worth $66,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

