US Bancorp DE Has $78.81 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 1.24% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $78,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.79 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

