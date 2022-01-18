US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $86,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

