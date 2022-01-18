US Bancorp DE Purchases 16,397 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.81% of Toro worth $83,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 10.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 111.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Toro by 133.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

