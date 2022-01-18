US Bancorp DE Purchases 33,499 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $77,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 539.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 914.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 51,863 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,790 shares of company stock worth $31,125,403. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

