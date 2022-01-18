US Bancorp DE Purchases 55,275 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of RingCentral worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

