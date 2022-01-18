US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $108,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.75 and a 200-day moving average of $626.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.81.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.