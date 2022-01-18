US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Linde by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 83,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $328.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

