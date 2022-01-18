US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.