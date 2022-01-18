US Bancorp DE Sells 17,759 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.57% of Avalara worth $86,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

