US Bancorp DE Sells 195,926 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.22% of Switch worth $75,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 31.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 636,129 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Switch by 352.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Switch by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock worth $21,148,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

